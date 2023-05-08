Aging & Style
Road blocked by train derailment in Braymer, Missouri

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRAYMER, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities will be looking into a train derailment that took place in Braymer, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

Right now, it is believed to have occurred at 1:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The derailment is blocking A Highway, which is also Main Street on the south side of Braymer. The sheriff’s office is asking people to “avoid the area of the South side of Braymer from Casey’s on south to SE Mud Creek Drive.”

Nearby businesses may be impacted, as well.

Reportedly, there was only an engineer and conductor on the train. It appears the train consisted of 190 car, but less than 10 derailed. KCTV5 News is reaching out to the railroad to confirm specifics, however.

