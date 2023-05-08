Report: K-State, Klieman agree to $44 million contract extension

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Chris Klieman isn’t planning to leave Manhattan any time soon.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the K-State head coach agreed to terms with the University on a contract extension that pays him $44 million to coach the Wildcats through the 2030 season.

The deal comes after Klieman led the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl appearance during the 2022 season. It is expected to place Klieman in the top half of the Big 12 in salaries among coaches.

In four seasons in Manhattan, Klieman is 30-20. The 30 wins are the most through four seasons for any coach in K-State history. The four-time Division II national champion will open the 2023 season with home games against Southeast Missouri and Troy before K-State goes to Missouri on Sept. 16.

