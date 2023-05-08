Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Parade of Hearts travels across the Heartland

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jenn Nussbeck, Executive Director of Parade of Hearts shares her excitement with Bill and Grace for the Parade of Hearts and the journey that aims to celebrate the unique, public art experience. The Parade of Hearts celebrates diversity, unites communities and supports nonprofits by placing locally designed hearts throughout the city. Be on the lookout for the hearts making their way through a neighborhood near you!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley United Methodist Church was damaged in the storm
Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
Kyle Miller capture this photo from Princeton, Missouri after severe weather passed through the...
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Missouri until 12 a.m.
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Strong-to-severe storms possible overnight, damaging wind and hail are primary threats

Latest News

Todd Orr with Tri County Mental Health Services joins Bill and Jillian to share best ways to...
Modeling Positive Coping Has Dual Benefit
Todd Orr with Tri County Mental Health Services joins Bill and Jillian to share best ways to...
Modeling Positive Coping Has Dual Benefit
Long time favorite to many Kansas City barbeque lovers made the move from downtown Kansas City...
National BBQ Month: Danny Edwards Blvd BBQ
Long time favorite to many Kansas City barbeque lovers made the move from downtown Kansas City...
National BBQ Month: Danny Edwards Blvd BBQ
Ted Lasso's least favorite opponent, Coach Nate Shelly played by actor Nick Mohammed chats with...
Ted Lasso’s arch nemesis wants to visit KC