Parade of Hearts travels across the Heartland

Jenn Nussbeck, Executive Director of Parade of Hearts shares her excitement with Bill and Grace for the Parade of Hearts and the journey that aims to celebrate the unique, public art experience. The Parade of Hearts celebrates diversity, unites communities and supports nonprofits by placing locally designed hearts throughout the city. Be on the lookout for the hearts making their way through a neighborhood near you!

