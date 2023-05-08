NWS confirms three tornadoes produced from Saturday storms

GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has finished their ground survey of the damage between Grundy and Linn counties for Saturday evening.

One supercell thunderstorm produced three tornadoes. The tornado in Trenton, MO was rated EF-0 with peak winds of 85 mph. The first of two tornadoes from Linn County was given an EF-2 rating with peak winds of 135 mph.

And finally the second tornado in Linn County was rated an EF-1 with max winds of 99 mph.

