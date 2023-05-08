National BBQ Month: Danny Edwards Blvd BBQ

Long time favorite to many Kansas City barbeque lovers made the move from downtown Kansas City to Southwest Boulevard and is thriving. Danny Edward’s BLVD BBQ has called Southwest Blvd home for many years after growing its popularity in the heart of downtown Kansas City. The address has changed but the flavorful food has stayed the same. Owner Joel Bremmer shares popular menu item, “The Big D” with Jillian. The sandwich was even featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive Ins and Dives which is known for the heavy portion of meat, two onion rings, Swiss cheese all between two pieces of rye bread. The menu includes a variety of items including tacos, the newest addition.

