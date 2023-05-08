Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mission police warn residents of scam phone calls

Generic image of an iPhone receiving a phone call.
Generic image of an iPhone receiving a phone call.(wvlt)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The Mission, Kansas, Police Department is warning residents of phone calls where scammers claim to be with the police department.

The police department said several people have called them saying they received such calls. The scammers claim to be calling regarding a “legal matter.”

“It is anticipated the scammers will be attempting to threaten potential victims with arrest or other punishment if they do not send money to them,” the police department said. “A lot of times, scammers will request payments be made via various gift cards or wire transfer services.”

Neither the police department nor Mission Municipal Court will demand payment via phone. They also won’t accept wire transfers or gift cards for payment.

If you get a call like this, don’t engage with the scammer calling you!

If you do happen to have some kind of outstanding matter with the police department or municipal court, call them directly at 913-676-8300.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley United Methodist Church was damaged in the storm
Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
Kyle Miller capture this photo from Princeton, Missouri after severe weather passed through the...
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Missouri until 12 a.m.
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Strong-to-severe storms possible overnight, damaging wind and hail are primary threats

Latest News

Train derailment in Braymer forces evacuation for portion of city
A train derailed in Braymer, Missouri, on May 8, 2023.
Road blocked by train derailment in Braymer, Missouri
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
FILE — Ted Foy was charged last week with rape, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated...
DNA sample to genealogy site leads to arrest in 2007 Kansas rape case