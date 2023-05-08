Mission police warn residents of scam phone calls

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The Mission, Kansas, Police Department is warning residents of phone calls where scammers claim to be with the police department.

The police department said several people have called them saying they received such calls. The scammers claim to be calling regarding a “legal matter.”

“It is anticipated the scammers will be attempting to threaten potential victims with arrest or other punishment if they do not send money to them,” the police department said. “A lot of times, scammers will request payments be made via various gift cards or wire transfer services.”

Neither the police department nor Mission Municipal Court will demand payment via phone. They also won’t accept wire transfers or gift cards for payment.

If you get a call like this, don’t engage with the scammer calling you!

If you do happen to have some kind of outstanding matter with the police department or municipal court, call them directly at 913-676-8300.

