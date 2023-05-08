Medical industry hoping graduations aid nursing shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s finals week for colleges and universities across the metro with several professional fields needing more employees in the real world – like nursing.

Almost a third of nurses are considering quitting according to a survey by AMN Healthcare. It found 30% want to leave the profession caused by post-covid burnout. The survey stems from nurses demanding better salaries along with safer working environments. It also found 36% of nurses would plan to keep working in health care but just change workspaces.

Colleges are doing everything they can to make sure their students are prepared for what could come.

Here locally – representatives from Emporia State, Pittsburg State, Washburn, Wichita State, the Kansas State Board of Nursing, and several others met in Topeka a few months back to discuss these kinds of findings. They said last year’s Kansas Department of Labor Occupational Outlook Report shows they will need more than 28,000 nursing assistant positions filled.

But it’s not just education helping these trends, it’s a systemic issue needing to be addressed.

Rockhurst University Associate Dean of Nursing Kristina Henry said they accept 96 students twice a year alone for their traditional BSN program. One of the things they focus on in the classroom is standing up for themselves.

“We feel like that’s really important and that’s one of the pillars we have here at Rockhurst is ‘cura personalis’ and so we’re always teaching about caring for themselves. You can’t care for others if you yourself are burnt out,” she said.

A way to combat the declining trends is to try something new within the field with a nursing degree. Henry said there are plenty of different avenues within the nursing umbrella that nurses have the opportunity to jump around and find what’s best for them.

UMKC BSN Program Director and Clinical Assistant Professor Dr. James Spence said they are proactively making steps like prioritizing clinical rotations for students to expose them to what opportunities may be available. They are equipping their students with the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to fill positions and excel.

“At the UMKC School of Nursing and Health Studies, we recognize the significant impact of the current nursing shortage on the healthcare infrastructure at the local, regional, and national levels. To address this challenge, we are taking proactive steps. Firstly, we are prioritizing clinical rotations for our students in local hospitals and clinics to expose them to what opportunities may be available. Secondly, we are equipping our students with the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to not only fill the nursing vacancies but also to excel and become valuable members of our profession, contributing to the success of our local healthcare organizations,” he said.

According to Spence, the school will have 140 nursing graduates total this month. 90% of the school’s upcoming BSN graduations have jobs lined up with the school anticipating a full 100% by mid-summer.

The sky is the limit with opportunities in several fields not just the stereotypical bedside nurse roles. Henry said they want their students to succeed in the roles they choose, but understand there is an ability to adjust with a nursing degree.

“We’ve all been there. I didn’t go to school thinking I want to be a nurse educator but I found that I loved it and then I had all of these other opportunities and so I think that’s one of the things about nursing that we really promote is all the opportunities that are available,” she said.

