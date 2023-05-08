LIVE BLOG: Storms are ongoing across far north Kansas and will move across northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A severe thunderstorm watch has just been issued for extreme northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until 1 a.m. Monday.

Meteorologist Alena Lee and Warren Sears are tracking the latest thunderstorms rolling into far northwest Missouri.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from meteorologists and weather agencies.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Tarkio MO, Rock Port MO and Fairfax MO until 10:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/JHvuXtPGqy — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 8, 2023

Tracking more thunderstorms Sunday evening. Meteorologist Warren Sears is with me tonight keeping an eye on Live Power Doppler. Posted by Alena Lee on Sunday, May 7, 2023

A potent line of t-storms is now rolling into far northwest Missouri. This line is generally moving east 35-40 mph. Gusty winds and hail up to half dollar are the main threats. Cannot rule out a brief tornado. @AlenaKCTV5 and I have you covered this evening.@KCTV5 #mowx pic.twitter.com/plPX9fABh5 — Meteorologist Warren Sears (@WarrenKCTV5) May 8, 2023

Storms are ongoing across far N KS and SE NE. These storms will move across northern MO thru the night. Strong/Severe storms are anticipated with damaging winds and large hail. Most storms are expected to remain north of I-70; however, further development to the south is possible pic.twitter.com/c4f2J6zFjz — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 8, 2023

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 5/07 9:30PM for the following locations: Atchison. #StormTrack5 pic.twitter.com/CIarAMMSTT — StormTrack5 Team (@KCTV5Weather) May 8, 2023

NWS confirming 3 tornadoes touched down from one supercell Saturday evening. https://t.co/5fdqmS4xJL — Alena Lee (@AlenaKCTV5) May 8, 2023

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska until 1 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/s8A9tsAgoE — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.