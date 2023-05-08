LIVE BLOG: Storms are ongoing across far north Kansas and will move across northern Missouri
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A severe thunderstorm watch has just been issued for extreme northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until 1 a.m. Monday.
Meteorologist Alena Lee and Warren Sears are tracking the latest thunderstorms rolling into far northwest Missouri.
Below is a compilation of social media posts from meteorologists and weather agencies.
