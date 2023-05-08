Aging & Style
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for northern Kansas and Missouri until 1 a.m.

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A severe thunderstorm was has just been issued for extreme northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until 1:00 am Monday. This means that areas highlighted in blue are conducive for severe weather including damaging wind gusts, large hail, and/or a tornado. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska until 1 a.m.

KCTV5 Meteorologist are tracking the latest weather updates.

