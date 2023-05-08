Aging & Style
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Missouri until 12 a.m.

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A severe thunderstorm watch has just been issued for extreme northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until 1 a.m. Monday.

Meteorologist Alena Lee and Warren Sears are tracking the latest thunderstorms rolling into far northwest Missouri.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from meteorologists and weather agencies.

Tracking more thunderstorms Sunday evening. Meteorologist Warren Sears is with me tonight keeping an eye on Live Power Doppler.

Posted by Alena Lee on Sunday, May 7, 2023

