KCTV5 Cares: Literacy KC

Like many other adults, when Tamba Hali arrived to the United States for the first time, he didn’t bring the skills of reading. Learning to read as an adult is challenging and thanks to groups like Literacy KC Tamba and other adults in the KC area can receive assistance, resources and support as they learn to read and write. CEO of Literacy KC Gilliam Helm shares the many services offered to the community by the organization and information on ways the community can support the important initiative. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

