Kansas City leaders to address gun violence in meetings this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fifty-nine people have died in Kansas City as a result of a homicide in 2023, the highest rate over the last five years. Of that number, 54 people died as a result of a shooting.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday afternoon for the purpose of addressing crime statistics and steps to be taken for slowing the rash of violent crimes.

The meeting will be held in association with Partners For Peace.

Then on Thursday, KCPD chief Stacey Graves will deliver a “State of the City” address and hold the first of quarterly listening sessions, focusing on violence in the area.

Community members will have the opportunity to make their suggestions and concerns heard.

The two events will be held at the following:

Partners for Peace Governing Board Meeting — May 9 at 3 p.m. on the 10th floor of City Hall

State of the City/Listening Session — May 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. at United Believers Community Church (5600 East 112 Terrace)

