Kansas City announces official new aquarium opening date

Artist rendering of the aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo.
Artist rendering of the aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo.(Kansas City Zoo)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The countdown is on!

The Kansas City Zoo announced Monday afternoon that the opening date for the new aquarium will be Sept. 1, 2023.

The facility will house a 650,000-gallon aquarium, featuring six zones with 34 exhibits telling how ocean currents connect animals across the globe.

Zoo officials and other dignitaries will hold a naming celebration for the aquarium on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

