Independence Police respond to hotel after reports of threats from man

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Independence Police Department were called to a hotel Sunday afternoon following reports that a man was talking irrationally and threatening to kill people.

IPD said the subject barricaded himself in a room while claiming he had a gun. IPD SWAT was called to the scene and negotiators arrived on scene to establish communication with the man.

The subject eventually surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without incident at 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

