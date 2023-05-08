Independence Police respond to hotel after reports of threats from man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Independence Police Department were called to a hotel Sunday afternoon following reports that a man was talking irrationally and threatening to kill people.

IPD said the subject barricaded himself in a room while claiming he had a gun. IPD SWAT was called to the scene and negotiators arrived on scene to establish communication with the man.

The subject eventually surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without incident at 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

