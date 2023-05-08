On Harry Truman’s 139th birthday, here’s how his museum and library is celebrating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Harry S. Truman Library and Museum honored the late president Monday with a wreath-laying ceremony on what would be his 139th birthday.

President Joe Biden sent a tribute wreath, as is his tradition that the incumbent commander-in-chief sends one on the birthday of each deceased president. The U.S. Army team from Fort Leavenworth laid the wreath at Truman’s grave.

A military color guard and bugler from Fort Leavenworth performed during the ceremony that started Monday at 9 a.m.

A few members of Truman’s extended family were also in attendance.

In addition, the ceremony marked the 75th anniversary of Truman’s decision to desegregate the armed services – the executive order being issued in June of 1948.

And it’s the 78th anniversary of V-E Day when World War II ended in Europe.

Representatives from more than two dozen American Legion posts added wreaths at the gravesite as well.

The museum offered free admission Monday.

