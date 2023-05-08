Aging & Style
Gas prices take a dip in Kansas City

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.22/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. Prices in Kansas City are 9.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 59.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Kansas City was priced at $2.99/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89/g, a difference of 90.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.80/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.19/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g today. The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

