Fort Riley woman dies in I-70 crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman from Fort Riley, Kansas, died Saturday after a single-vehicle crash on I-70.

Crash reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 29-year-old Kayla Opicka was the passenger killed in a 2008 Dodge 1500 that crashed on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 56.2. The driver of the vehicle was a 28-year-old woman from Moundsville, West Virginia.

According to the MSHP, the crash occurred at 8:20 a.m. Saturday, an attached trailer began to fishtail on the driver, causing the woman to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled off the south side of the road and overturned, partially ejecting the passenger.

Opicka was pronounced dead at the scene at 9 a.m. The driver was seriously injured.

