Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Fort Riley woman dies in I-70 crash

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman from Fort Riley, Kansas, died Saturday after a single-vehicle crash on I-70.

Crash reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 29-year-old Kayla Opicka was the passenger killed in a 2008 Dodge 1500 that crashed on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 56.2. The driver of the vehicle was a 28-year-old woman from Moundsville, West Virginia.

According to the MSHP, the crash occurred at 8:20 a.m. Saturday, an attached trailer began to fishtail on the driver, causing the woman to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled off the south side of the road and overturned, partially ejecting the passenger.

Opicka was pronounced dead at the scene at 9 a.m. The driver was seriously injured.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley United Methodist Church was damaged in the storm
Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night
Officers responded to a call at Cinemark movie theaters in Merriam, Ks, where a 3-year-old was...
Johnson County Sheriff’s Dept. search for an adult male who punched a 3-year-old
Kyle Miller capture this photo from Princeton, Missouri after severe weather passed through the...
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Missouri until 12 a.m.
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Strong-to-severe storms possible overnight, damaging wind and hail are primary threats

Latest News

gas prices drop a bit but still higher than last year
Gas prices take a dip in Kansas City
WUMC looks to repair after suffering serious damage to roof from tornado storms
WUMC damaged after tornado storms
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Severe thunderstorm watch
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said an EF-0 tornado passed through Trenton, with...
Trenton church starts repair efforts after storm damage