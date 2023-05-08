Aging & Style
FORECAST: Temperatures in the low 80s Tuesday, rain chances linger

(KCTV5 News)
By Warren Sears
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
It is definitely feeling like summer again out there. The humidity is definitely here. On Monday, temperatures made it to the lower 80s for most of us. A stalled boundary off to our south will help initiate a few thunderstorms this evening. A storm or two could be severe, but they should stay just out of our reach -- closer to the Ozarks and southern Missouri. We are expecting pleasant conditions with lows overnight eventually dropping to the upper 50s. Expect another warm and rather humid day on Tuesday. As we move into the afternoon, a small disturbance will bring us a chance for a thunderstorm or two. Severe weather is not looking likely for our area, and the farther west you go the better shot of seeing some rain (just about a 30% chance, as of now). We have many of these slim and spotty storm chances over the next few days. It won’t be a washout, though, by any means. The higher chance is going to come on Thursday, where activity will be a bit more widespread in our region. W’ere keeping an eye on this, but we’re still not expecting any major severe weather. Temperatures bounce around a bit over the next 10 days in the 70s and lower 80s. It is above average, but no major heat is on the table for now.

