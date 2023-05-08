FORECAST: Sunny skies expected with temps in the low 80s Monday

As this low-pressure system in front continues to transfer to the east, high pressure though rather weak still develops out west, which will allow for more of a dryer pattern to take over this afternoon. Sunny skies are expected with high temperatures increasing to the lower 80s. A northerly trend with our wind will blow at 10 to 15 mph. Quickly, though a new upper-level low re-develops out west, which will bring further high-pressure near Denver. Chances for wet weather redevelop even into Tuesday but scattered showers and a few week thunderstorms are the only thing that is expected mainly within the late afternoon and into the overnight. Low pressure will remain out west for the next 72 hours but the front that extends through the central plains will flex north and south during this time.

With the front, shower and storm activity will follow. By Wednesday afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected with the marginal risk of severe weather, mainly to our southern counties south of I-70. By Thursday, the storm threat peaks at 50 percent with better odds of isolated, severe storms developing. Wet weather will then begin to drop to around 20 percent chances just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. Rainfall forecasts are indicating that we could see another inch of rainfall throughout this time. Mainly between Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime highs remain within the upper 70s and lower 80s.

