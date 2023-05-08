Fentanyl pills, powder, more taken off Midwest streets during DEA operation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 1.3 million fentanyl pills, powder, firearms and more were taken off midwestern streets during a year-long Drug Enforcement Administration operation.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced on Monday, May 8, that it has released the results of a year-long nationwide operation, “Operation Long Mile.” The mission targeted operatives, associates and distributors known to be affiliated with the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels. These cartels are responsible for the last mile of fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution on American streets and on social media.

The Administration said its top operational priority is to defeat these cartels - based in Mexico and responsible for the vast majority of fentanyl and meth that continues to kill Americans. The operation tracked down distribution networks across the nation connected to either cartel. It found that the cartels use violent local street gangs and criminal groups as well as individuals to flood communities with large amounts of fentanyl and meth.

The DEA noted that the actions of these cartels have driven addiction and violence which continues to kill Americans. It said the members of these cartels and their associates use social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat as well as encrypted platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Wire and Wickr to coordinate logistics and reach out to potential victims.

“The Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels use multi-city distribution networks, violent local street gangs, and individual dealers across the United States to flood American communities with fentanyl and methamphetamine, drive addiction, fuel violence, and kill Americans,” said Administrator Milgram. “What is also alarming—American social media platforms are the means by which they do so. The Cartels use social media and encrypted platforms to run their operations and reach out to victims, and when their product kills Americans, they simply move on to try to victimize the millions of other Americans who are social media users.”

Nationally, the Administration indicated the operation included a total of 1,436 investigations conducted between May 1, 2022, and May 1, 2023. These cases were a collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement officials and resulted in a total of 3,337 arrests. During the operation, the following was seized:

Nearly 44 million fentanyl pills

More than 6,500 pounds of fentanyl powder

More than 91,000 pounds of meth

8,497 firearms

More than $100 million

The DEA said the fentanyl powder and pills seized equal about 193 million fatal doses taken off the streets. The operation prevented countless potential drug poisoning deaths. It also said more than 1,100 cases involved social media and encrypted communications platforms.

The DEA’s St. Louis division - which covers Kansas, Missouri and southern Illinois - included 29 investigations and resulted in 72 arrests as well as the seizure of 1.3 million fentanyl pills, 100 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 200 pounds of meth, 405 firearms and nearly half a million dollars in assets. These involved 50 social media apps and encrypted platforms.

“DEA recognizes that even here in the heartland of America, cartels are taking lives from our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael A. Davis, DEA St. Louis Division chief. “As Operation Last Mile indicates, we are constantly in search of those taking loved ones away from us through the poison of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Let this serve as a warning: if you are supporting the illegal activities of these drug cartels, we will be looking for you.”

The Administration noted that Operation Last Mile is an example of its network-based approach to eliminate the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels in the U.S. and save American lives.

In April 2023, the Administration indicated that 28 members and associates of the Sinaloa Cartel who operated in Mexico, China and Central America - including the leaders of the Cartel known as the “Chapitos - were indicted.

