Federal grand jury convicts KC man for cyberstalking and murdering a man in front of his daughter

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri man, Lester E. Brown, 36, has been convicted of leading a cyberstalking conspiracy by using GPS tracking devices to carry out the murder of a man in front of his minor daughter.

According to a press release, Brown was found guilty was found guilty on Friday, May 5, of one count of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, one count of cyberstalking resulting in death, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Two other associates Michael Young, 32 and Ronell Pearson, 36 were indicted on charges of cyberstalking conspiracy.

Both pled guilty to aiding and abetting cyberstalking resulting in death.

Brown, Young, and Pearson participated in a conspiracy to cyberstalk Christopher Harris and his associates from Nov. 1, 2017, to March 19, 2018. Brown placed multiple GPS devices on vehicles used by Harris and his associates to track their locations.

In mid March 2018, Brown tracked Harris to a dance studio where his daughter was participating in a dance class. Harris was taking his daughter home to her mother’s residence, in Independence, while Brown, Young and Pearson followed behind him unknowingly.

Once parked at the residence, Brown and Young got out of the car and shot into Harris’s vehicle multiple times. The press release went on to say that Harris began to scream, “My daughter’s in the car!  My daughter is in the car!”

Young pled guilty to his role in a cyberstalking conspiracy that resulted in murder.
Young pled guilty to his role in a cyberstalking conspiracy that resulted in murder.(kctv)

Brown fired several rounds into the vehicle, and several more at Harris as he and his daughter ran to the front door. Harris’s daughter was able to make it inside the house unharmed but Harris fell to the ground before he reached the house. Brown stood over him and fired two last rounds at him while he laid on the ground.

Prior to his murder, conspirators had been sending threatening messages to Harris using the social media service Snapchat. These messages included photographs of GPS devices, and demanded a payment to Brown of $10,000 per month.

Evidence was also presented regarding the murder of another man, Ryan Cobbins. Cobbins was said to be a friend and associate of Harris.

One of the Snapchat messages sent to Harris threatened, “Man, you … are gonna end up like Ryan.” Harris took to be a reference to the murder Cobbins in 2013.

Cobbins went missing on Oct. 24, 2013, following a haircut appointment. In November 2013, Brown accepted $20,000 “ransom” payment from Harris and another person for the return of Cobbins.

Brown claimed he could act as the middleman between the kidnappers and Harris, and arrange the safe return of Cobbins. On Dec. 31, 2014, Cobbins was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Trial for began on Monday, May 1. Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., deliberated for three and a half hours before returning guilty verdicts to U.S. District Judge Greg Kays.

A sentencing hearing for Brown will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

Both Pearson and Young are in custody, awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

