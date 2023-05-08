Driver injures pedestrian in KC, is arrested following 2 other hit-and-runs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver involved in three different hit-and-runs around the metro, one of which left Kansas City pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, has been arrested.

At 11:23 a.m. Monday, someone called 911 and said a pedestrian had been hit by a car and that the driver left via the ramp to southbound 71 Highway.

At the time of the crash, the pedestrian was walking on the south side of Bannister Road and crossing the ramp that goes to southbound 71 Highway. A black Chrysler 200 that was going at a “very high rate of speed” hit the pedestrian, which threw the person onto the windshield. The person then flew off the hood and landed on the pavement. The driver not only didn’t stop, but also left at “a high rate of speed.”

Kansas City police then learned that the same car had been involved in a hit-and-run in Grandview. There, the Chrysler hit a vehicle in another lane while speeding and kept going.

Belton police then said the same vehicle had been involved in a crash in their city, too. Highway 71 does run from Kansas City, through Grandview, and down to Belton.

The crash in Belton happened just south of E. 155th Street. The Chrysler was speeding and trying to pass another vehicle on the left shoulder. The Chrysler then hit the concrete median and “’rode’ the median with the left side” of the car until it rolled over on its side.

The driver got out and tried to run away from this third scene, but Belton police took her into custody.

The driver wasn’t injured in any of these crashes.

The pedestrian she hit in Kansas City, Missouri, had to be taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.