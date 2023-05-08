Aging & Style
Columbia Police investigating officer’s use of force

By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Columbia, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an officer’s use of force after an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“At my request, an independent criminal investigation into the officer’s conduct is being conducted by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office,” Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said. “The criminal investigation is already underway and CPD will provide all available reports and recordings to the Sheriff’s Office.”

The investigation stems from an incident that Columbia Police said was the result of a disturbance call in the 20 block of South 10th Street. The department said a video recording of an incident regarding an officer’s use of force has been brought to the department’s attention. CPD said it will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation that remains consistent with its policy on complaints, internal investigations and discipline.

“Police use of force must be reasonable,” Jones said. “We have a high expectation that officers act appropriately when using force, and they are expected to intervene when they observe force that is not to these standards. I will enforce that expectation.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

