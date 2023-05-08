Businesses evacuated following train derailment in Braymer

BRAYMER, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities will be looking into a train derailment that took place in Braymer, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

The Canadian Pacific train derailed at about 1:30 p.m. It appears it consisted of 190 cars and nine derailed.

Reportedly, there were only an engineer and conductor on the train. No injuries have been reported.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to KCTV5′s Morgan Mobley that one of the train cars contained hazardous material. However, it was not breached or broken.

All businesses south of 2nd Street were evacuated.

The derailment is also blocking A Highway, which is Main Street on the south side of Braymer. The sheriff’s office is asking people to “avoid the area of the South side of Braymer from Casey’s on south to SE Mud Creek Drive.”

A map has been included at the bottom of this article.

The National Transportation Safety Board typically looks into all train derailments and provides a report of the circumstances that led up to it.

