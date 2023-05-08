Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Body found in park in Connecticut

Police in Norwich, Connecticut, said they are conducting an investigation inside a park.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - The discovery of a body buried in a park in Norwich led to a large police presence in the area.

The investigation was launched at Mohegan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that around 4:15 p.m., a person walking through the park noticed something sticking out of the ground.

“Believing that it might be a person, he called the Norwich Police Department to report his findings,” police said in a news release. “Upon arrival of Norwich police patrol officers, they discovered a deceased person in that area.”

The identity, manor and cause of death of the deceased are unknown, police said.

A WFSB crew saw police, along with a medical examiner’s truck, at the park on Monday morning.

The crew was able to determine that state police have been helping Norwich police with the investigation. Both could be seen searching for evidence.

Police stressed that there was no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley United Methodist Church was damaged in the storm
Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
Kyle Miller capture this photo from Princeton, Missouri after severe weather passed through the...
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Missouri until 12 a.m.
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Strong-to-severe storms possible overnight, damaging wind and hail are primary threats

Latest News

Migrants who recently crossed the border between the U.S. and Mexico are seen in Brownsville,...
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes acknowledges fans as he takes the pitch to lead...
Pulido gets first goal in months, Sporting KC beats Sounders 2-1 for first win of season
FILE - Brian Hackel, right, an overdose prevention specialist, helps Steven Baez, a client...
US backs study of safe injection sites for overdose prevention
Rockhurst training nurses for staffing shortages
Medical industry hoping graduations aid nursing shortage