Blue Ridge Boulevard repairs start Monday morning

By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The commute for Kansas City drivers could look a bit different starting May 8, 2023. As of 6 a.m., crews have started on the Blue Ridge Boulevard Project over I-70. Over the next several months, crews will replace the entire bridge

Below are the closures to expect through November of this year.

  • Ramp from US-40 to Eastbound I-70
  • Ramp from Blue Ridge Boulevard to Eastbound I-70
  • Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane overnight

This project is part of Governor Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges Program, which is set to repair 250 bridges across the state.

This isn’t the only transportation project in the works. Pending the governor’s approval, lawmakers approved a $2.8 billion transportation budget, which will add an additional lane to I-70 from St. Louis to Kansas City.

