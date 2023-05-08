Aging & Style
Aging & Style: What to know about the first RSV vaccine

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After six decades of research, the world’s first vaccine to protect older adults against RSV has been greenlit by the FDA.

In today’s Aging & Style segment, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long has more on what you need to know about the vaccine and others that may soon be on the way.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

