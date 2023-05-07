Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Wisconsin deputy killed while responding to drunken driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Wesley United Methodist Church was damaged in the storm
Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night
Dakota A. Patton.
Authorities still looking for missing Kansas man not seen since April 25
Johnson County Sheriff’s Dept. search for an adult male who punched a 3-year-old
From working in your garden to taking a hike on your favorite trail, the list of things to do...
What you need to know as tick season hits its peak

Latest News

Upper Darby High School students Rayan Hansali, from left, Tanveer Kaur, Elise Olmstead, Fatima...
To improve kids’ mental health, some schools start later
A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
Watching the potential for severe weather late Sunday night into early Monday.
FORECAST: Another hot day, watching strong storm potential Sunday night
Most of us will make it to the upper 80s and lower 90s by Sunday afternoon. Mostly dry during...
FORECAST: Another hot day, watching strong storm potential Sunday night