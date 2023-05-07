Trenton Church prepares for more possible weather damage after Saturday night severe tornado storm

TRENTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Wesley United Methodist Church, in Trenton, Missouri, is preparing for another possible storm after Saturday night’s tornado ripped through the roof.

The downtown area church suffered two gapping holes on the roof. Grundy County Emergency Management also confirmed that there were several buildings in the area with windows blown out after the storm.

Tarps can be seen covering the damage, to cover the church piano and prepare for anymore possible severe weather.

Churchgoer’s were notified that service would not be held on Sunday morning, which according to the church’s website, usually holds service at 10:15 a.m.

Watch KCTV5 Reporter, Mark Poulose, at the scene.

More from KCTV5: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/05/07/trenton-church-damaged-saturday-evening-storms/

Read this: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/05/07/severe-storms-wreak-havoc-missouri-saturday-night/

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.