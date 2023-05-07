Trenton church damaged in Saturday evening storms
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TRENTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A church in Trenton, Missouri, was severely damaged Saturday evening after storms ripped through the northern part of Missouri.
Grundy County Emergency Management told KCTV5 that Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton suffered damage to its roof while in the downtown area windows were blown out of several buildings.
Multiple viewers provided KCTV5 with photos of the damage.
The church will not be holding a Sunday church service. According to the church’s website, typically, the church holds Sunday service at 10:15 a.m.
