Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Trenton church damaged in Saturday evening storms

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A church in Trenton, Missouri, was severely damaged Saturday evening after storms ripped through the northern part of Missouri.

Grundy County Emergency Management told KCTV5 that Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton suffered damage to its roof while in the downtown area windows were blown out of several buildings.

Multiple viewers provided KCTV5 with photos of the damage.

Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton, Missouri, suffered damage to its roof on Saturday,...
Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton, Missouri, suffered damage to its roof on Saturday, May 6, 2023.(Courtesy Wendi Lee Finkey)

The church will not be holding a Sunday church service. According to the church’s website, typically, the church holds Sunday service at 10:15 a.m.

BREAKING

WATCH: KCTV reporter Mark Poulose is live in Grundy County after storms damaged Trenton, MO Saturday.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Saturday, May 6, 2023
MORE KCTV STORM COVERAGE: Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Dakota A. Patton.
Authorities still looking for missing Kansas man not seen since April 25
Crash graphic
Head-on crash kills woman, injures 3 juveniles in Cass County
Civil rights leaders called for the city manager to resign and called the mayor complicit for...
Civil rights leaders call for Kansas City city manager’s resignation

Latest News

Storms in northern Missouri damage church
Severe storms damage northern Missouri counties
Wesley United Methodist Church was damaged in the storm
Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night
Johnson County Sheriff’s Dept. search for an adult male who punched a 3-year-old
Tornado watch in northern Missouri
FORECAST: WEATHER ALERT-Tornado watch until late Saturday evening