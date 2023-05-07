Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Severe storms wreaked havoc north of Kansas City today, producing numerous tornado warnings and reports of damage across several counties.

Grundy County Emergency Management tells KCTV5 that Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton, MO, has damage to its roof. In downtown Trenton, windows were blown out of several buildings.

Meanwhile, several other buildings have been damaged on Highway 6 and SW 52nd Avenue.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The National Weather Service out of Kansas City reported a confirmed tornado on the ground around 8:45 p.m. between Purdin and Linneus.

The National Weather Service has also reported numerous instances of large hail being produced by these storms.

According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, 424 members were without power in Linn County as of 9:40 p.m. In Grundy County, 189 members were without power at that time and in Harrison County, 67 members were without power at that time. An additional 86 customers reported no power in Livingston County, while Daviess County had nine customers without any power.

