Johnson County Sheriff’s Dept. search for an adult male who punched a 3-year-old

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County Sheriff’s department are looking for an adult male who punched a 3-year-old child at Cinemark 20 and XD movie theaters.

Police say the man and child drove away from the Merriam, Kansas movie theater, heading north on Antioch, in a brown suburban vehicle.

Cinemark security called law enforcement after viewing the assault on camera. Cinemark would not give a comment to the situation.

This is still an active investigation. Stay with the KCTV5 for the latest updates.

