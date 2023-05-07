FORECAST: Strong to severe storms are possible late tonight and early Monday morning, damaging wind and hail are the primary threats

After a hot and humid Sunday afternoon with near record heat Kansas City and surrounding areas are once again under the risk for severe weather tonight. Thunderstorms are expected to develop out of Nebraska and Iowa this evening and could become better organized to form a line segment as they push southward. Ahead of this line will be the threat for damaging wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph along with large hail. Tornado threat remains very low at this time, but it is not completely zero. We could have a brief spin-up along the leading edge of this line of storms. These situations are very difficult to track with warnings because of how quickly they can evolve. This is why you need to be prepared to take shelter in a moments notice if a warning does get issued. The timeframe of when these storms impact our viewing area will likely occur well after sunset, more likely closer to 9:00 or 10:00 pm. They will impact northwest Missouri first before shifting southward. Whether or not they make a direct hit for the Kansas City metro is still somewhat up in the air. Confidence is not high on these impacting our metro communities, but areas along and north of 36 Highway will have the highest potential for seeing these storms. By daybreak on Monday our weather quiets down and temperatures by the afternoon should not be nearly as hot as the weekend, but still above normal. We’ll also be monitoring the threat for thunderstorms nearly every day over the coming week.

