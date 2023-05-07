Aging & Style
FORECAST: High temperatures expected Sunday before thunderstorms in evening

By Alena Lee
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Severe thunderstorms moved through northwest and north central Missouri Saturday evening leaving a path of damage between the towns of Trenton and Linneus. At least two tornadoes have been reported, but the National Weather Service will survey the damage and confirm the actual number. Meanwhile, areas south of 36 Highway remain warm and muggy tonight. Temperatures will briefly cool into the mid to upper 60s by daybreak on Sunday with another round of unseasonably warm air sticking around by the afternoon.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, which will be very close to our daily high record of 92 degrees set back in 1934. While most of the day will be quiet in terms of active weather, another round of thunderstorms could roll through our area late Sunday evening. We could have a cluster of storms push through after midnight and possibly last through the very early morning hours of Monday. All hazards are possible with this next round. Meanwhile, the following week does still look warmer than normal with hit-and-miss chances for showers and storms to return.

