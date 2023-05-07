FORECAST: Another hot day, watching strong storm potential Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another day of warm and rather humid conditions across the region. We are looking at skyrocketing temperatures again. Most of us will make it to the upper 80s and lower 90s by Sunday afternoon. Our record high is 92 degrees, so we will see if we can beat that. We did set a record high on Saturday of 91 degrees, beating the previous record of 89 set back in 2004. Expect a good deal of sunshine again on Sunday with winds out of the south/southwest gusty at times from 10-25. Mostly dry during the day, but we need to watch out for stronger storms late into the overnight as an approaching weak front slides in. It looks like storms will likely fire up in the far northwest corner of Missouri and northeast corner of Kansas around 8-10 PM. Once these storms get going, we are looking at mainly a strong wind threat. Storms are more likely across northern Missouri again, but the tail end could clip the KC metro. We will watch closely. Overnight event, so please make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. Temperatures reset to the lower 80s on Monday. We will have a few more widely scattered rain and storm chances this week, but do not expect a washout by any means. Temperatures hang out in the lower 80s through Thursday, before dropping back into the upper 70s after that.

