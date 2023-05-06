Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

RESOURCE: Find a cooling center in your area

Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - As the weather starts to really heat up, we want to share a resource you can use to find a cooling center in your area.

The United Way of Greater Kansas City (211) maintains a comprehensive list of cooling centers, which you can access by clicking here. You can filter the list by zip code, city, county and more. Just click where it has a settings cog and says “Add a location and other options.”

If you have problems with that link, you can get there by visiting uwgkc.myresourcedirectory.com. After that, click “Seasonal Resources” and then “Cooling Centers” under a summer month.

Browsing through, we see locations listed in KCMO, Johnson County, Platte City and more. It is a list you can use no matter where you are in the KC metro area.

You will probably want to call the phone number listed beside the cooling center you want to go to before driving, riding, or walking to it -- just to make sure they are open.

To view assistance programs regarding fans, click here. For air conditioners, click here.

If none of the above work for you and you still need help, dial 211 to speak with a community resource navigator at United Way. You can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Your call will remain confidential. The toll-free number is 866-320-5764.

The United Way’s list of seasonal resources are broken down by month, so you may want to bookmark it and utilize it as needed. For example, it’s a quick way to find warming centers in the winter.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Several homeowners on E. Bundschu Place in Independence are facing thousands of dollars in...
Neighborhood left reeling after multiple homes are vandalized
Civil rights leaders called for the city manager to resign and called the mayor complicit for...
Civil rights leaders call for Kansas City city manager’s resignation

Latest News

“MOCSA has been here for almost 50 years, providing support to survivors of sexual assault and...
Amid Jackson Mahomes headlines, MOCSA continues supporting survivors
“Every scooper, every manager, every owner looks at me like I am valuable. I am valuable.”
The Golden Scoop looks to expand opportunities for individuals with special needs
Poor Richard's Almanack, a series of annual publications from by Benjamin Franklin, on display...
Historic treasure on display in KC thanks to Chiefs super bowl victory
“They’re not trusting me to know my body well enough to do something that I’ve wanted since I...
Missouri’s court battle over gender-affirming care prompts some to seek surgery under deadline