RESOURCE: Find a cooling center in your area

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - As the weather starts to really heat up, we want to share a resource you can use to find a cooling center in your area.

The United Way of Greater Kansas City (211) maintains a comprehensive list of cooling centers, which you can access by clicking here. You can filter the list by zip code, city, county and more. Just click where it has a settings cog and says “Add a location and other options.”

If you have problems with that link, you can get there by visiting uwgkc.myresourcedirectory.com. After that, click “Seasonal Resources” and then “Cooling Centers” under a summer month.

Browsing through, we see locations listed in KCMO, Johnson County, Platte City and more. It is a list you can use no matter where you are in the KC metro area.

You will probably want to call the phone number listed beside the cooling center you want to go to before driving, riding, or walking to it -- just to make sure they are open.

To view assistance programs regarding fans, click here. For air conditioners, click here.

If none of the above work for you and you still need help, dial 211 to speak with a community resource navigator at United Way. You can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Your call will remain confidential. The toll-free number is 866-320-5764.

The United Way’s list of seasonal resources are broken down by month, so you may want to bookmark it and utilize it as needed. For example, it’s a quick way to find warming centers in the winter.

