Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man charged in Harvard bomb threats freed; suspects sought

A man is accused of placing a fake bomb at Harvard University.
A man is accused of placing a fake bomb at Harvard University.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New Hampshire man accused of phoning in bomb threats to Harvard University and demanding a large amount of Bitcoin was not acting alone.

The comments came Friday during the first court appearance for William Giordani, who was released on conditions, court records say. He’s due in court again later this month.

Giordani was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and aiding and abetting extortionate threats.

“We don’t believe that Mr. Giordani acted alone,” WCVB.com reported federal prosecutor John McNeil said in court on Friday. “We will be looking for other individuals.”

A man has been charged with aiding and abetting extortion threats and conspiracy. (Source: WBZ/FBI BOSTON/CRAIGSLIST/CNN)

On April 13 the Harvard University police department received six calls regarding bombs and demand for payment. The caller gave a location and a description of a device, which police found and destroyed. The area was evacuated, but no other devices were found.

Police allege Giordani was seen on camera picking up some of the items at a home goods store and on surveillance video near where the device was found. Giordani later told police that “all he did” was respond to a Craigslist ad and “just put some fireworks in a safe and put them at Harvard,” a court affidavit said.

But police say Giordani placed a Craigslist ad posing as a parent of a Harvard student saying they needed someone to drop off supplies for their son.

Giordani’s defense attorney Jane Peachy said Friday that Giordani did not write the Craigslist ad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Crash graphic
Head-on crash kills woman, injures 3 juveniles in Cass County
Civil rights leaders called for the city manager to resign and called the mayor complicit for...
Civil rights leaders call for Kansas City city manager’s resignation
File - Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Fayette Street.
2 dead in North Kansas City shooting related to domestic relationship

Latest News

A military flypast over Buckingham Palace to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III....
Military flypast commemorates coronation of Charles III
A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room...
Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest
Few storms could become strong to severe to the north.
FORECAST: Near-record weekend heat, watching slim storm chances
The area around The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs was roped off with crime scene...
One dead, six injured in shooting at Mississippi restaurant