Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC advocacy group makes Mother’s Day cards for families of homicide victims

By Nathan Vickers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Holidays like Mother’s Day can be a painful time for some families. Every year the day reminds Rosilyn Temple of the loss she suffered more than a decade ago.

Temple lost her son, Antonio Thompson, 11 years ago. He was killed in a shooting in Kansas City. Temple now runs KC Mother’s in Charge, an advocacy group that supports other families of homicide victims.

“There wasn’t anyone there when it happened for me. I understood that the police that were doing their jobs but as a mother and community member I didn’t understand the process,” Temple said.

Many of the volunteers for KC Mothers in Charge are other moms who have lost their children to violent crime. This past week the organization made Mother’s Day cards to send them—drawn and written by hand as if they came from their child.

A card for Rosilyn said, “PeeWee would be so proud of you.”

“PeeWee” was Antonio’s nickname.

“I’m hoping that the mothers have a smile on their face that day. We’re part of a club that we didn’t ask to join,” Temple said.

Like many who have lost a loved one to gun violence, Temple also felt sadness at the death of Sir’Antonio Brown, a KCK child who was shot and killed in the front yard of his home earlier this week.

Temple said she intends to reach out to Sir’s family soon to offer her organization’s services.

“For my family, for that baby, my heart goes out to him because we know,” she said.

Other crime victims have found support in families who have suffered the same kind of loss.

Aishah Coppage lost her son and her nephew in a 2016 shooting. The two cousins were eight and nine years old. Shortly afterward she met other mothers who had also lost young children. They have held rallies in the past to bring attention to violent crime. Coppage said many of them talk nearly every day.

“When you have someone who knows and understands, it’s a big help,” Coppage said. “It’s something me and other mothers like me need.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Several homeowners on E. Bundschu Place in Independence are facing thousands of dollars in...
Neighborhood left reeling after multiple homes are vandalized
Civil rights leaders called for the city manager to resign and called the mayor complicit for...
Civil rights leaders call for Kansas City city manager’s resignation

Latest News

The Kansas City Police Crime Lab is significantly reducing the backlog of DNA samples waiting...
KCPD: Crime lab significantly reducing backlog of DNA samples to bring justice to victims
From working in your garden to taking a hike on your favorite trail, the list of things to do...
What you need to know as tick season hits its peak
Generic.
Fishermen locate body in Kaw River on Friday evening
Dakota A. Patton.
Authorities still looking for missing Kansas man not seen since April 25