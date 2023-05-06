FORECAST: Near-record weekend heat, watching slim storm chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Get ready for a strong summer feel this weekend. A warm and muggy start to our Saturday turns hot and sunny by the afternoon. We notice some fog and light mist to start. As a warm front lifts through, it does its job and brings much warmer air and increased moisture. Temperatures will eventually make a run at 90 degrees today. If this holds, it will break a daily record high temperature of 89 set back in 2004. You will notice clouds clear for some afternoon sunshine and winds pick up from the southwest 10-20 mph. We will be dry most of the afternoon, but as a boundary slides through this evening we will need to watch for an isolated shower or storm to develop. The better shot will be across far northern Missouri. There is a chance for a storm to become severe with all storm threats possible. Other than that, we will stay warm overnight into Sunday morning in the mid 60s. Another hot one out there Sunday with intervals of sunshine and temperatures near 90 again. As a “cold front” slides through late Sunday into early Monday, we will watch for a few more showers and storms to develop. This wave looks to have a better shot of getting closer to the metro. We will need to watch for more of a wind threat with this event Sunday night into the early morning hours on Monday. Temperatures stay in the lower 80s for the first few days of next week with a few more slim and spotty rain/storm chances.

