FORECAST: Near record heat this weekend, slight chances for rain and thunderstorms

By Alena Lee
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
It’s all about the heat as we head into the weekend. Temperatures by Saturday morning will bottom out near 60 degrees before those numbers skyrocket into the upper 80s close to 90 degrees. The warm front responsible for bringing all of this warmth will be the focal point for showers and a few storms to form on Saturday. We could have a few showers early, but then we dry out by the afternoon. By Sunday a few more showers and storms will develop later on in the afternoon and evening, but not before we hit 90 degrees in Kansas City. After the unseasonably warm air this weekend it looks like the heat will stick around. Temperatures will get to the 80s each afternoon through the following week along with several chances of rain and thunderstorms.

