Fishermen locate body in Kaw River on Friday evening

By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police have confirmed that a body was found in the Kaw River on Friday evening.

Fishermen located the body on the Kansas side of the river near the north side of the GM Fairfax factory at about 6:15 p.m.

Because the authorities are just starting to look into what happened, the person hasn’t been identified.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates regarding identification or cause of death. No further information is available at this time.

