Driver exam stations in Missouri close for upcoming holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Driver examination stations throughout Missouri will be closed in observance of Truman Day and Memorial Day

Missouri State Highway Patrol says exam stations will be closed on Monday, May 8, in observance of Truman Day. Normal operations will resume on May 9.

On Monday, May 29, they will be closed due to Memorial Day. Normal operations will then resume on May 30.

