Claycomo Mexican restaurant closes after 59 years

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) – El Sombrero was open for 59 years. On Friday, the long-time Claycomo Mexican restaurant served its final meal.

“It’s my dream job,” said owner Larry Barrera. “I have enjoyed this for so many years.”

Barrera started working in the restaurant when he was a child. At 28, he took over the kitchen where his father worked before him.

“He taught me his own special way of cooking this food and instructed me so it would be done exactly the way he did it,” Barrera said.

Not many restaurants last for 59 years. Barrera said his family first ingratiated themselves with the community, then started to put their stamp on local cuisine.

“The folks in this area were not used to ethnic food,” Barrera said. “When my mother first opened up, half the menu was American food to bring them in, to reel them in, and then the other half was Hispanic food. My dad started changing the menu depending on what people were eating.”

The restaurant had a longtime loyal following who said El Sombrero was their favorite Mexican restaurant.

“We’ve seen the owner now when he was working here at 8 years of age,” said Jeanie West.

“We always said if we ate at another Mexican restaurant, we always compared it to this place and it didn’t compare,” said Chuck Farmer. “This was always the best.”

Barrera said the restaurant is currently at the peak of its powers. He said that makes it harder to close as he gets ready to help some loved ones navigate health issues.

“It was a hard decision, seeing that we are doing so well,” Barrera said. “Somebody reminded me, ‘Larry, it’s better to go out while you are on top than to go out when you hit rock bottom.’”

Barrera told KCTV5 the family is open to finding someone to run the restaurant in the future, but they haven’t found that person yet.

