Authorities still looking for missing Kansas man not seen since April 25

PARSONS, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities are still looking for a missing 23-year-old who has not been seen since April 25.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Dakota A. Patton was last seen in Parsons and foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

Parsons is in Labette County, which is near the southeastern corner of the the state.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office asked for the KBI’s assistance on April 27 after they found his vehicle abandoned in a field. He was also reported missing that day.

KBI agents think Patton may have last been in an area along the Neosho River, between 20th and 60th roads along Wallace Road.

Investigators are asking that fisherman, hunters, farmers and hikers to frequent that area report anything suspicious they’ve encountered that could be connected to Patton’s disappearance.

Patton is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and who weighs about 230 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and facial hair. He was likely wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and boots when he went missing.

If you know anything about what has happened to him or where he might be, you are asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Labette County Sheriff’s Office at 620-795-2565. If you’d like to submit an anonymous tip online, you can do so at kbi.ks.gov/sar.

