What you need to know as tick season hits its peak

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The best time of the year in Kansas City is spring going into summer. From working in your garden to taking a hike on your favorite trail, the list of things to do is endless! But, local experts warn there are some bugs waiting to take a bite out of your fun.

Matt Perry, owner and Chief Bug Expert at Mosquito Joe’s of Kansas City, says this year promises to be a bad year for ticks.

“We’ve actually gotten a few more calls referencing ticks and tick issues,” he said. “Milder winters are for sure having an effect, not only on seeing more of them but more varieties of them.”

He said that, in our region, the most common is the Lonestar Tick. And, the annoying little critters don’t just bite.

“A tick can actually carry about 10 different types of diseases at all times,” said Perry.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson is an Infectious Disease Specialist at the University of Kansas Health System.

“We’re always on the lookout, especially during this time period, for tick-borne illness,” Hawkinson said.

He said most people associate ticks with Lyme disease, which is most commonly carried by the Black Legged Deer Tick. The good news: Hawkinson says that’s not a big concern in our region.

“Around here, we’re most concerned with Ehrlichia or Rocky Mountain spotted fever,” Hawkinson said.

Hawkinson said those are bacterial infections. Ticks feed on animals that carry various diseases, then it’s transmitted when they bite humans. He said symptoms usually present between 48 to 72 hours after a tick bite.

“Things like headache malaise or just not feeling good, fevers chills maybe joint aches,” Hawkinson said, describing the symptoms.

If left untreated, some of the diseases can become severe.

“The nice thing about it, though, is a lot of these tick-borne infections are treated with a very old drug and easy to get, and that’s called Doxycycline,” Hawkinson said.

Prevention is also key. If you are spending time outdoors, he said it’s always a good idea to cover up, use insect repellant and always do tick checks.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.