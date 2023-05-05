Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

What you need to know as tick season hits its peak

By Sharon Chen
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The best time of the year in Kansas City is spring going into summer. From working in your garden to taking a hike on your favorite trail, the list of things to do is endless! But, local experts warn there are some bugs waiting to take a bite out of your fun.

Matt Perry, owner and Chief Bug Expert at Mosquito Joe’s of Kansas City, says this year promises to be a bad year for ticks.

“We’ve actually gotten a few more calls referencing ticks and tick issues,” he said. “Milder winters are for sure having an effect, not only on seeing more of them but more varieties of them.”

He said that, in our region, the most common is the Lonestar Tick. And, the annoying little critters don’t just bite.

“A tick can actually carry about 10 different types of diseases at all times,” said Perry.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson is an Infectious Disease Specialist at the University of Kansas Health System.

“We’re always on the lookout, especially during this time period, for tick-borne illness,” Hawkinson said.

He said most people associate ticks with Lyme disease, which is most commonly carried by the Black Legged Deer Tick. The good news: Hawkinson says that’s not a big concern in our region.

“Around here, we’re most concerned with Ehrlichia or Rocky Mountain spotted fever,” Hawkinson said.

Hawkinson said those are bacterial infections. Ticks feed on animals that carry various diseases, then it’s transmitted when they bite humans. He said symptoms usually present between 48 to 72 hours after a tick bite.

“Things like headache malaise or just not feeling good, fevers chills maybe joint aches,” Hawkinson said, describing the symptoms.

If left untreated, some of the diseases can become severe.

“The nice thing about it, though, is a lot of these tick-borne infections are treated with a very old drug and easy to get, and that’s called Doxycycline,” Hawkinson said.

Prevention is also key. If you are spending time outdoors, he said it’s always a good idea to cover up, use insect repellant and always do tick checks.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Several homeowners on E. Bundschu Place in Independence are facing thousands of dollars in...
Neighborhood left reeling after multiple homes are vandalized
Civil rights leaders called for the city manager to resign and called the mayor complicit for...
Civil rights leaders call for Kansas City city manager’s resignation

Latest News

The Kansas City Police Crime Lab is significantly reducing the backlog of DNA samples waiting...
KCPD: Crime lab significantly reducing backlog of DNA samples to bring justice to victims
From working in your garden to taking a hike on your favorite trail, the list of things to do...
What you need to know as tick season hits its peak
Generic.
Driver exam stations in Missouri close for upcoming holidays
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Near record heat this weekend, slight chances for rain and thunderstorms
Little Food Pantry is free senior citizen's community pantry
Widower keeps free senior citizen’s pantry up and running in honor of his late wife