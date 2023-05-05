What this skincare company is doing to help prevent skin cancer

In partnership with Schweiger Dermatology, La Roche-Posay officially broke the Guinness World Record earlier this week for skin cancer screenings in 8 hours. The previous record was 963, and they broke it by screening nearly 2,000 people in the same amount of time. Watch this to find out what else La Roche-Posay is doing to spread the word about sun safety. Sponsored by La Roche-Posay.

