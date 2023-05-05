Two suffer life-threatening injuries in North Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after they were wounded in a shooting.

The North Kansas City Police Department stated that just after 10 a.m., officers were made aware of a shooting report in the 1100 block of Fayette Street.

Law enforcement stated the shooting involved two people and centered around a domestic relationship, and both were found with gunshot wounds.

EMS took the victim and potential suspect to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said there is no further threat to the public.

