Two suffer life-threatening injuries in North Kansas City shooting
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after they were wounded in a shooting.
The North Kansas City Police Department stated that just after 10 a.m., officers were made aware of a shooting report in the 1100 block of Fayette Street.
Law enforcement stated the shooting involved two people and centered around a domestic relationship, and both were found with gunshot wounds.
EMS took the victim and potential suspect to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said there is no further threat to the public.
