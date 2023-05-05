Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Two dead in North Kansas City shooting related to domestic relationship

File - Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Fayette Street.
File - Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Fayette Street.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after they were wounded in a shooting.

The North Kansas City Police Department stated that just after 10 a.m., officers were made aware of a shooting report in the 1100 block of Fayette Street.

Law enforcement stated the shooting involved two people and centered around a domestic relationship, and both were found with gunshot wounds.

EMS took the victim and potential suspect to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they died from their injuries a short time later, police said.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

ALSO READ: Kansas City teen charged as adult in deadly September shooting

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
Piper Carter, a 19-year-old University of Kansas student, was found dead in her sorority house...
Overland Park community remembers KU student found dead in sorority house
Several homeowners on E. Bundschu Place in Independence are facing thousands of dollars in...
Neighborhood left reeling after multiple homes are vandalized
Civil rights leaders called for the city manager to resign and called the mayor complicit for...
Civil rights leaders call for Kansas City city manager’s resignation

Latest News

Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City
FILE — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that he will propose banning landfills within...
Mayor Lucas to propose bill banning landfill approvals within Kansas City
FILE — Troy Robbins of Smithville has been indicted on a felony bank robbery charge.
Smithville man indicted following robbery of Chase Bank in Leawood
FILE — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that...
Investigation ongoing after hit-and-run crash involving police car