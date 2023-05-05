Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Brett Carroll adds All-American to his name

This week’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week is Brett Carroll from Olathe East High School. Brett recently became the first state champion in Olathe East High School history. On top of that, he just finished in third place at the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals. Congratulations to Brett on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

