Smithville man indicted following robbery of Chase Bank in Leawood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury indicted a 53-year-old man on a bank robbery charge after he was accused of stealing nearly $1,000 in February.

Court documents alleged Troy Robbins of Smithville had demanded money from an employee at the Chase Bank near the intersection of W. 119th Street and Roe Avenue the afternoon of Feb. 23.

The indictment stated he was found to have $976.30 on his person when he was subsequently taken into custody.

The FBI is investigating the case, according to federal prosecutors.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.