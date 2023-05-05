Aging & Style
Smithville man indicted following robbery of Chase Bank in Leawood

FILE — Troy Robbins of Smithville has been indicted on a felony bank robbery charge.(Pixabay)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury indicted a 53-year-old man on a bank robbery charge after he was accused of stealing nearly $1,000 in February.

Court documents alleged Troy Robbins of Smithville had demanded money from an employee at the Chase Bank near the intersection of W. 119th Street and Roe Avenue the afternoon of Feb. 23.

The indictment stated he was found to have $976.30 on his person when he was subsequently taken into custody.

The FBI is investigating the case, according to federal prosecutors.

